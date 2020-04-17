Brett Eldredge Credits Social Media Departure For Revitalized Sound In ‘Gabrielle’

For Brett Eldredge, “Gabrielle” is about growing up and getting rid of distractions.

Eldredge released “Gabrielle” and an accompanying lyric video on Thursday. The country crooner broke down the song’s influences in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

RELATED: Brett Eldredge Dedicates Song To His Late Grandmother

“I had been on social media sharing every single thing from the moment I got up in the morning until I went to bed,” Eldredge explained.

“It took a lot of my creative energy.”

Eldredge, 34, made a big change on New Year’s Eve 2019. He traded his smartphone for a flip phone, bought a polaroid camera and travelled around the world. If he did want to share something on social media, he would snail-mail the pictures to his manager.

RELATED: Brett Eldredge Performs ‘Best Man Speech’ At Brother’s Wedding

“It changed me in a profound way,” Eldredge said. “I needed it for myself, but it really affected my music in a way that I was getting all these ideas of things that I wanted to say.”

“It’s all about that feeling of being in a relationship where you look back and wonder why it didn’t work out,” he said of the song. “It’s so unique and nostalgic, and it was something we felt was important to be the lead single. It says a lot about what this record is going to be.”