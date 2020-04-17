Listen: Hootie & The Blowfish Cover R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’

Hootie & the Blowfish just dropped a special cover for their fans.

On Friday, the band released a studio recording of their take on R.E.M.’s classic “Losing My Religion” on Amazon Music.

“Losing My Religion” has been a staple cover at Hootie & the Blowfish’s live shows, but this is the first time the band has put out an official version.

“When we were cutting our teeth as a band, almost every night fans would hear us on stage covering R.E.M.,” Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker said in a statement to SPIN. “‘Losing My Religion’ is a song that when you first listen to it, you can feel the struggle, the back-and-forth.”

He continued, “Plus, Peter Buck wrote the song on mandolin and being in the south, it’s a lot of fun to perform live. We’re releasing it as a cover with Amazon Music as I think it’s still as thrilling to people today as it was when it was first released.”