BET Announces ‘Saving Our Selves’ Benefit Concert With Hosts Regina Hall, Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland

By Aynslee Darmon.

Regina Hall, Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland and more are coming together for BET’s upcoming coronavirus benefit concert.

Titled “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort”, featuring at-home performances from artists like Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Jhené Aiko, Tyrese, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson and more.

Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba, Ciara, Don Cheadle, Chance the Rapper and DJ Khaled will make special appearances.

Terrence J will also serve as a host.

BET partnered with United Way Worldwide and the NAACP for a COVID-19 relief fund, providing money to local charities for food and emergency assistance to people across the U.S.

“Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort” airs April 22.

