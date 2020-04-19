Julie Mintz, who has been nicknamed “Moby’s muse” for her collaborations with the musician/producer, has just released a new single.

The track is a cover of John Denver’s classic hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, with Mintz offering a moody, atmospheric take on the 1971 hit.

“The music video for my cover of ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ takes the viewer into Virtual Reality 360, riding along with me on a deserted country road, taking in the scenery with 360-degree views,” said Mintz. “I had plans to release a new, original song this month, but our Los Angeles ‘Safer-At-Home’ order came right as we were to go into the studio to record with a live band. Having to shelve that song for the time being got me thinking about something I could release that could somehow be a source of comfort during this time. I feel like the familiarity of a beloved cover song can be a nice gateway to get to know an artist, and so John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ immediately cam to mind.”

The video was shot, she explained, “long before Covid-19 became a global pandemic and social isolation was in place. We simply thought it would be fitting to have me driving a sunny yellow vintage El Camino down a country road with beautiful light in sky.”

Director Oden Roberts, she added, “did a cool camera trick to make it appear as though I’m riding in the car driven by no one — or a ghost perhaps. But what we never could have predicted was that when we released the music video, everyone would be stuck at home, some people without any sort of soothing view. So the thing I love most about this video is that you can watch it on your phone, spin around 360 degrees, and feel like you are really immersed in the wide open expanse of nature.”