Toni Braxton Shoots ‘Do It’ Music Video From Home

Toni Braxton is finding a way around the restrictions of self-isolation.

Braxton, 52, released the new music video for “Do It” on Thursday. The vertically shot music video is far more stripped down than other efforts we’ve seen as of late. Braxton recorded a one-shot selfie of her performing the “Do It”.

“He ain’t gonna change/If you take him back, it’s gonna be the same/Just do what you need to do,” Braxton sings of a friend’s crumbling relationship.

Braxton co-wrote her new song with her longtime collaborator Babyface.