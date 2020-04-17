Meghan McCain Slams Ivanka Trump For Travelling To New Jersey Amid Pandemic

Meghan McCain is taking aim at Ivanka Trump.

During Friday’s episode of “The View”, the co-host slammed the first daughter for breaking the Trump administration’s recommendations on interstate travel by going to New Jersey to celebrate Passover last weekend.

The order has been in place since the coronavirus reached pandemic status.

“Ivanka Trump went on her Instagram and . . . said people needed to stay at home if they can,” she explained. “She then proceeded to go to her second home in New Jersey, breaking her own rules and breaking the rules that were set in place.”

Adding, “If we have our first daughter, who is not abiding by the rules in place, it’s hard to tell the rest of the American public that they should abide by those rules.”

McCain has used her social media platforms to inform her followers of the importance of staying home.

“Apparently this needs repeating…. #stayhomestaysafe,” she captioned an infographic reading, “Don’t accidentally kill someone.”