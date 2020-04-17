Kathryn Hahn And Family Perform American Girl Doll Version Of ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’

Kathryn Hahn is putting a coronavirus quarantine spin on David Mamet’s 1992 film “Glengarry Glen Ross”.

The actress recruited her hubby Ethan Sandler and their kids, Mae and Leonard, to act out the scenes from beloved drama using only American Girl dolls.

RELATED: First Look At Kathryn Hahn’s New HBO Comedy ‘Mrs. Fletcher’

With a groundbreaking all-female cast, Mae, 10, delivers a great vocal performance of Al Pacino’s Roma lines- with the f-words bleeped out, of course – and Sandler is in Kevin Spacey’s role of Williamson.

The video is part of Hahn’s weekly “Geffen Stayhouse” series, meant to promote the Geffen Playhouse during coronavirus closures.

RELATED: Kathryn Hahn Encourages People To Vote In U.S. Midterm Election

The iconic film starred Pacino, Spacey, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin and Ed Harris.

The flick went on to nab nods at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.