Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Interrupted By 6-Year-Old Son During Quarantine Interview

Chris Hemsworth spent a few moments of unexpected father-son time in the middle of a radio interview.

The “Thor” star was chatting from his home with Australia’s Triple M radio about his upcoming film “Extraction” when he received an unanticipated visitor: his 6-year-old son, Tristan.

As Hemsworth describes the movie, he became distracted and pointed off-camera.

“That’s my kids in the background!” he said, smiling.

“I’m enjoying this interview already, because I’m watching Chris, who can do anything, Hollywood star, life’s going beautifully, but like all of us, can’t keep his kids under control,” interviewer Luke Darcy quipped with a laugh.

“Sorry, my son is throwing pillows at the computer,” Hemsworth explained, adjusting the computer monitor while telling his son, “Buddy, just hang on. It’s going to knock off the…”

