The Cadillac Three Give Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ A Twist

The Cadillac Three are in the driver’s seat with their new cover of “Circles” by Post Malone.

Self-isolation did not stop The Cadillac Three — Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray and Neil Mason — from jamming. The three musicians met up over video chat to film a cover of “Circles”.

“We ended up with a lot of unexpected time on our hands,” Mason told Rolling Stone. “Jaren finished it up in his home studio, and then we shot this little video kind of like three separate home-movie performances.”

“It reminds me a lot of how we shot our early videos,” he added. “We’ve always been a fan of this song, and never really do cover songs, but thought this would be a cool one to put our spin on… It shows a little more of the country side of country fuzz.”

The Cadillac Three host their countryfuzzradio.com show every Friday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.