‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas Faces A Tough Choice Between Allegra Miles & Jacob Miller As Knockout Rounds Continue

Nick Jonas is facing a tough decision on “The Voice”.

As the Battle Rounds continue, Monday’s episode of the TV singing competition finds the Jonas Brothers singer forced to choose between two talented contestants in his roster: Allegra Miles and Jacob Miller.

After Miles performed Sia’s “Chandelier” and Miller sang Post Malone’s “Better Now”, the other coaches shared their opinions but it was all up to Jonas.

“Jacob, you’ve really come out of your shell, you’re really fun, and funny to be around. You are an artist that I would love to work with,” said Jonas.

“And Allegra, your voice is magical,” he continued. “You find a way to thread that needle through a performance so effortlessly to where I’m just entranced.”

He continued: “I’ve so love working with each of you, and I’m really frustrated with myself that I paired you together, but I do have to make a choice.”

Fans will find out which singer he chooses on Monday’s edition of “The Voice”.