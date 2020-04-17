Charli XCX Celebrates Love In ‘Forever‘ Music Video

Charli XCX has a lot of love to give in the stay-at-home music video for “Forever”.

The English singer-songwriter released the visuals for “Forever” on Friday ahead of the May 15 release of her album how i’m feeling now. The video comprises 5,000-plus clips submitted by fans and was co-directed by Charli and Dan Streitand.

“Forever” is the lead single from how i’m feeling now and it is followed by the album’s second single “Claws”.

how i’m feeling now is Charli’s fourth studio album. The project was a spontaneous decision inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.