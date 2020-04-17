‘Boy Meets World”s Trina McGee Reveals Co-Star Will Friedle Apologized Following Accusations Of On Set Racial Insults

Trina McGee is looking at her past as an important teaching moment for the future.

The former “Boy Meets World” star addressed some old tweets about her mistreatment on set of the iconic ’90s series, revealing one of the perpetrators has apologized.

McGee, who starred as Angela, said she was “called Aunt Jemima on set during hair and makeup. Called a bitter b***h when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f**ked up over and over due to the episode featuring my character. Told ‘it was nice of you to join us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes.”

RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Pens Emotional Essay About Mom Guilt

But after her tweets resurfaced, McGee revealed it was co-star Will Friedle, the actor who played Eric Matthews, who started the racist joke.

“He apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a three-page letter. We talked more on it and he acknowledged that he really wasn’t educated enough in his early twenties to know he was truly offending me. THIS SHOULD AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all people of all races or different backgrounds,” she wrote, captioning a throwback photo from the set. “He has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity.”

She added, “Will apologized to me and I forgave him, I then apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing, not viciousness and he forgave me. That’s what friends do. Now get back to washing your hands and surviving this pandemic and let love and hope be the next pandemic.”

Friedle soon commented on the post, “I love you, Trin.”

“Boy Meets World” aired for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000.