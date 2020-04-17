Brad Paisley, Harry Hamlin Dye Their Wives’ Hair

Hair salons are out of the question for the time being, so Brad Paisley and Harry Hamlin are answering the call.

Both men have recently been enlisted to help their wives touch up their hair. Kimberly Paisley shared a video of the country crooner touching up his wife’s hair. “Brad’s new gig,” she captioned the Instagram post.

RELATED: Brad Paisley Drops The Ultimate Quarantine Drinking Anthem

Kimberly was understandably “scared” of her husband’s abilities; however, the country artist “nailed it. ”

“Thank you for doing this. I love you,” Kimberly said.

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Walks In Fashion Show Alongside Daughters

Lisa Rinna. Photo: Instagram/Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna, meanwhile, has Hamlin completely dyeing her hair.

“My first hair colour in quarantine. Harry did the back,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said. “I’m surprised that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front.”