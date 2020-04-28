Ryan Reynolds, Brad Paisley, Harry Hamlin Dye Their Wives’ Hair

Hair salons are out of the question for the time being, so Ryan Reynolds, Brad Paisley and Harry Hamlin are answering the call.

All three men have recently been enlisted to help their wives touch up their hair. Blake Lively received a DIY hair-colour from her colourist Rona O’Connor. With O’Connor nowhere in sight, Reynolds was tasked with performing the operation.

“The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to get this right makes me concerned for your sanity,” Lively told O’Connor via the actress’ Instagram Story. “But who needs hair anyway!?”

Photo: Blake Lively/Instagram Story

Reynolds is also trying out some new hairstyles. He seems particularly fond of this teeny-weeny ponytail.

Kimberly Paisley shared a video of the country crooner touching up his wife’s hair. “Brad’s new gig,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Kimberly was understandably “scared” of her husband’s abilities; however, the country artist “nailed it.”

“Thank you for doing this. I love you,” Kimberly said.

Lisa Rinna, meanwhile, has Hamlin completely dyeing her hair.

“My first hair colour in quarantine. Harry did the back,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said. “I’m surprised that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front.”