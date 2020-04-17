Shailene Woodley Shares Pre-Quarantine Footage Of Karaoke Duet With Sebastian Stan

Shailene Woodley is reminiscing about life before coronavirus.

The actress shared the ultimate #FlashbackFriday, posting a hilarious video of her karaoke duet with Sebastian Stan.

The pair are co-stars in the film “Endings, Beginnings”, about Woodley who gets caught in a love triangle with Stan’s Frank and Jack who is played by Jamie Dornan. While the film seems rather serious, the co-star’s nights off were nothing of the sort.

In the clip, the pair belted out “Hungry Eyes” by Eric Carmen and the Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time”.

“Sometime around 3 a.m. during weekend two or three of filming, Sebastian Stan snuck us through some top-secret doorway and … and … well,” she captioned the clip.

“Endings, Beginnings” is available to stream now.