Selena Gomez Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Video Game For Using Her Likeness

Selena Gomez has hit the manufacturers of a video game with a $10 million lawsuit over using her likeness.

A phone game titled “Clothes Forever – Styling Game” will “allow you to live out all your fantasies and become the fashionista you were born to be!”

Users of the game can purchase “diamonds” which can be redeemed for virtual shopping trips with celeb characters.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Is Quizzed On Her ‘Friends’ Knowledge — And She’s ‘Pretty Rusty

According to Variety, the singer is suing Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. and British company MutantBox Interactive Limited for using a similar image to one of Gomez, taken from her Flare magazine cover.

Selena Gomez suing game for $10 million for stealing her likeness. https://t.co/ZEzdMN61tE pic.twitter.com/n7Trk1B2wB — Kotaku (@Kotaku) April 16, 2020

The suit states, “Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavoury practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features”.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says ‘No Frogs Or Men’ Were Harmed While Making Her ‘Boyfriend’ Music Video

It adds that Gomez has “carefully curated all endorsements and business opportunities” to be a role model to young girls and to further her goals.

Other celeb lookalikes in the game include Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.