‘Will & Grace’ Say Goodbye In Sneak Peek At Series Finale

Things are about to get emotional for the “Will & Grace” gang, once again as the series comes to an end.

In a brand new sneak peek of the upcoming finale on Global, stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes prepare to say goodbye to their beloved characters for a second time.

“We are sitting in the set of ‘Will & Grace’ during our very last season, and we mean it this time,” Messing says in the new teaser.

Meanwhile, McCormack says, “We’ve done certain episodes that while they’re very much about right now, they will withstand the text of time.” He later reveals, “I have a greater appreciation of how great a job this is, so in some ways it’s harder to say goodbye this time.”

“All I feel is gratitude to the writers, to my peers, to the fans,” Hayes adds, before Mullally says, “To have a job doing a show that people liked so much, that’s amazing.”

The show, which ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, was rebooted in 2017 and ran for another three seasons.

The series finale of “Will & Grace” will air Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.