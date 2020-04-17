Drew Carey On Forgiving Ex-Fiancee’s Alleged Murderer: ‘He Was Mentally Ill… Abused As A Kid’

Drew Carey is doing his best to live a life of forgiveness.

Carey opened up to “The Talk” on Friday about forgiving Gareth Pursehouse, the man who allegedly murdered Carey’s ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick. Pursehouse was Amie’s ex-boyfriend and was charged with murder after Harwick fell to her death from a third-floor balcony.

“After Amie’s murder, I took a week off. Really, I couldn’t function and my first day back we taped the high school show for ‘Kids Week.’ It was the first show back and everybody knew what happened to me,” Carey shared. “And so, I took time during the break to talk to these kids.”

“I really wanted to do it because it was high school kids and I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie,” he said. “He was mentally ill. He was abused as a kid. You have to be able to forgive people like that. I wish he never did it. I wish he never met her.”

Ultimately, Carey’s ability to forgive and let-go is about inner peace.

“I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love,” Carey said. “The closest you can get to that the better you are.”