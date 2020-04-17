Reese Witherspoon Reflects On 2013 Arrest: ‘I Did Something Really Stupid’

Reese Witherspoon is looking back at her 2013 arrest.

The “Big Little Lies” star caught up with Jameela Jamil on the latter’s “I Weigh with Jameela Jamil” podcast. Witherspoon, 44, and her husband, Jim Toth, were pulled over under suspicion of driving while intoxicated

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Discusses Her Battle With Anxiety

The actress was arrested for disorderly conduct after exiting the vehicle against a police officer’s orders.

“I did something really stupid,” Witherspoon admitted. “It was so embarrassing and dumb… But, you know what — [it] turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon And Offset Talk About Cars On Instagram Live

Jamil acknowledged Witherspoon for apologizing: “You apologized and shamed yourself in a way that was so f**king refreshing to me. I loved your apology.”

“We’re all just the same as each other and we’re all trying to find what our special skills are. My special skill is storytelling but that doesn’t mean I’m a special person,” Witherspoon replied. “Talent doesn’t make you a good person.”