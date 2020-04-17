Robert De Niro Calls Response To COVID-19 ‘Like Something We See In A Movie’

Robert De Niro is calling it like he sees it.

The iconic actor was being interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday where he called out the slow response of testing and supplies in relation to the coronavirus.

“I wish that people…the government had acted earlier,” said De Niro. “They had enough warning. Because we would not be at this stage of this pandemic, I think, if that had happened.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro Make Special Appearances In NYC Hospital Staff Briefings To Thank Workers

The New York native was asked how New York feels compared to after 9/11.

“It feels the same, except this is…like something we see in a movie. It happened so fast,” he responded.

“It’s unreal to see every big city in the world,” De Niro continued, “just sort of empty. You only see that in a movie, and it’s happening to us.”

RELATED: Robert De Niro Is Telling Everyone To Stay At Home: ‘I’m Watching You’

De Niro did have some positivity in him as he praised the state’s governor Andrew Cuomo for his “great job.”

“It’s so refreshing to see him speak and take charge, no matter what happens…He took action,” he added before commenting on Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I think he’s great. He’s a New Yorker. Italian-American. I understand him without him having to say too much.”