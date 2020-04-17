Val Kilmer On ‘Alexander’ Role Opposite Angelina Jolie: ‘I Couldn’t Wait To Kiss Angie’

Val Kilmer says Angelina Jolie is one of the most complex women he has ever met.

Kilmer opened up about his past romance with Jolie in his new autobiography I’m Your Huckleberry. The two starred in Oliver Stone’s 2004 film “Alexander”.

“I told Oliver I’d only do it if the king and queen could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other,” he said in an excerpt published by InTouch. “I was only half kidding. He didn’t pick up on the humour.”

“Nevertheless, I couldn’t wait to rehearse, I couldn’t wait to wait to kiss Angie, buy her Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail,” Kilmer continued.

Kilmer said Jolie has always been in a class of her own: “I was rescued from an icy inferno of solitude by another angel. Perhaps the most soulful and serious of them all. Angelina.”

“I always say she’s like other women and other superstars, but just more,” Kilmer claimed. “More gorgeous. More wise. More tragic. More magic. More grounded. Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes.”

Kilmer and Jolie briefly dated after meeting on set in 2004 a year before she started filming “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” with Brad Pitt.