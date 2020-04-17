Rachel McAdams Donates $10,000 To London Health Sciences Centre Stream-A-Thon

Rachel McAdams is giving a big chunk of change to support frontline workers tackling the COVID-19 spread.

McAdams was unveiled as a mystery guest on the London Health Sciences Centre Heroes of Health Stream-A-Thon benefit event. McAdams, 41, was born in London, Ontario and thought it important to give back to her hometown healthcare workers.

RELATED: Rachel McAdams Opens Up About Motherhood

“My mom worked at University Hospital for 38 years and still has a lot of friends working there today,” McAdams said via The London Free Press. “She was really excited and touched personally that so many people checked in [for this fundraiser.]”

McAdams also touched on her Netflix film “Eurovision” with Will Ferell.

RELATED: Christopher Cross Reveals COVID-19 Has Left Him Temporarily Paralyzed

“We shot in Iceland right where there is volcanic activity [happening] right now on top of everything else,” she said. “We were lucky on two fronts to get that finished.”

“Eurovision”, which is based on the international singing competition of the same name, has had its release postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.