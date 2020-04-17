Liam Payne Apologizes For His Song ‘Both Ways’ After Being Accused Of Being ‘Biphobic’

Liam Payne has apologized for the lyrics on his recent song “Both Ways”.

The former One Direction member released the song in December and was slammed by fans for “fetishizing” bisexuality.

In the song, Payne sang, “Lovin’ the way she’s turning you on, switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport. Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah. Flipping that body, go head, I go tails, sharing that body like it’s our last meal.

Payne has now issued an apology has being hit with backlash.

“It was never my intention with any of the writing or things I was doing. I was just challenging myself in different areas,” Payne said before explaining he was sent the song in a “moment of time” where he was sent many sexually suggestive songs.

He added, “I was pigeonholed into this kind of thing and of course, I am a young guy I am interested in that sort of stuff, I like the idea of the songs and the grooves or certain vibes so I was like ‘Ok let’s go for it’.”

The statement comes as One Direction is reportedly working on a 10th-anniversary surprise.

Speaking of the reunion, Payne told James Corden on “The Late Late Show”, “We’ve been speaking a lot more at the moment, I think we are all feeling that that ten year…it’s a very special moment.”