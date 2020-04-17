Ricky Gervais Recalls Getting Emotional When Saying Goodbye To The Dog On ‘After Life’

Ricky Gervais is known for his comedic side but showed sentimental emotions while on the “Graham Norton Show”.

Gervais spoke about the “brilliant dog” Brandy on his show “After Life” and the connection they had.

Host Graham Norton questioned Gervais over a scene where Brandy couldn’t stop licking him.

“I don’t know, she was just meant to lick and she got carried away,” Gervais explained. “Maybe it was my hair gel but I took it as real affection.”

“I said goodbye to the cast and crew on the last day, but when I said goodbye to the dog, that is when I nearly cried,” Gervais recalled. “Cause I was thinking ‘she doesn’t know why she won’t see me again.’ I probably over estimated how sad the dog was not to not be seeing me.”