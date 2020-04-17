Lady Gaga Calls Michael Polansky The ‘Love Of My Life’

Lady Gaga is really appreciative of Michael Polansky in these unprecedented times.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Admits She Can’t Wait To Get Married And Have Kids

Gaga described her boyfriend as the “love of my life” while discussing the upcoming “One World: Together at Home” special. For those unfamiliar with Polansky, he is a Harvard graduate and tech industry CEO.

Gaga called her boyfriend the “love of my life” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qs1XoklxHF — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) April 17, 2020

Gaga said her Born This Way Foundation is working with the “love of my life on something for mental health that’s called Braver and it’s an app.” The “A Star is Born” actress did not elaborate much on the app.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Calls For Tech Developers To Tackle COVID-19

The “One World: Together at Home” livestream will broadcast on etcanada.com, Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic on Saturday, April 18. The pre-show kicks off at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT with the main coverage starting 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.