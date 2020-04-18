Hugh Jackman Reveals Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Turned Down A Chance To Party With Mick Jagger During Their First Date

Hugh Jackman paid a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday to promote his upcoming HBO movie “Bad Education”.

During the conversation, Jackman was joined by wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and revealed how the singer of The Rolling Stones became a part of their first date.

As the two were getting to know each other over dinner in Melbourne, Australia, Jackman revealed, “Deb got a phone call halfway through dinner,” and after a brief conversation, told him, “Mick Jagger’s in a limo outside your house, and wants to go and party with me.”

Furness clarified: “My girlfriend wanted me to come party with Mick Jagger.”

“She goes, ‘You can tell Mick I’m having dinner with Hugh Jackman.’ I went, ‘whoa,'” said Jackman.

“That’s a keeper,” said Fallon.

Jackman shared more than just romantic anecdotes; later, he offered a cooking lesson, demonstrating how to make challah bread, with Fallon attempting his own loaf; suffice it to say, Fallon’s bread did not turn out as well as Jackman’s.

Jackman will next be seen in HBO’s “Bad Education”, airing April 25.