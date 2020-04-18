The Queen Cancels Gun Salute To Mark Her 94th Birthday, Not ‘Appropriate In The Current Circumstances’

Each year since taking the throne, the Queen’s birthday has been celebrated with a gun salute.

This year, for the first time in 68 years, there will be no guns fired to celebrate the birthday of Elizabeth II, reports BBC News, with the tradition postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: The Queen’s Trooping The Colour Birthday Parade ‘Will Not Go Ahead In Its Traditional Form’ Due To Coronavirus

According to ITV’s Chris Ship, a Buckingham Palace source says that the Queen’s 94th birthday on Tuesday, April 21, will not be celebrated in the traditional manner.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” said the source.

A Palace source says: "Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances." — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 18, 2020

Another British tradition that is being halted this year is flying the Union Jack in celebration of the monarch ‘s birthday, with the British government telling local authorities that due to “the current circumstances we are not expecting anyone to be able to follow this advice.”

If people do decide to fly the flag, they are advised to “continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines as set out by the government.”

The government advice from @DCMS also says: "you should continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines as set out by the Government” if thinking about flying the flag for The Queen's birthday — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 18, 2020

These changes, the source notes, are “in line with Her Majesty’s wishes.”

In addition, the annual celebration of the Queen’s birthday that is typically held in June, Trooping the Colour, has been cancelled for this year. There are currently no plans in place for any “alternative marking of her official birthday.”

A Palace source adds: All of the changes are "in line with Her Majesty’s wishes."

Ot's already been announced there there will be no Trooping the Colour ceremony in June (the official birthday parade) and no plans for any "alternative marking of her official birthday." — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 18, 2020

During a recent address to the nation about the pandemic, the Queen stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, stating that “by keeping apart we keep others safe.”

She assured U.K. citizens that the country would overcome the crisis, telling Britons, “We will meet again.”