Scott Moir Defends Decision To Return To Canada From U.S. Next Week, Denies Claims He’s Breaking Quarantine Guidelines

Canadian ice dancer Scott Moir is setting the record straight after being attacked online due to news that he and fiancée Jackie Mascarin will be returning to Canada next week from Florida.

Moir — who, with skating partner Tessa Virtue, became the first figure skaters in history to win five Olympic gold medals — took to Instagram to post a video to explain what’s actually going on, refuting claims he’s in Florida on “vacation.”

As he explained, he’s been living in Tampa for the past few months because that’s where Mascarin works, as a physician’s assistant in the respiratory unit of a hospital.

He and Mascarin will be returning to their home in Ilderton, Ontario, next week, but said they will not be flying.

“The people who are stepping foot in the hospital, front-line workers, first responders, they’re heroes in a time like this and they’re putting their families at risk for the good of the society,” Moir said. “And I feel like as a life partner I should stay here in Tampa and support her,” he said of his fiancée.

“There’s people saying that I’ve been back and forth and that I went on vacation,” he said, adding that the “fact of the matter is we’re in Tampa and we have been in Tampa and we’re in isolation and we’re following the guidelines.”

Responding to criticism that by crossing the border into Canada the two are ignoring government guidelines, he said they have “an incredible quarantine action plan” when they return.

“We are Canadians and we wanna help and that’s the whole reason Jackie wanted to be a physician’s assistant — she wanted to help people in need — so we decided that we would stay down here for a couple months and now that that’s done we’re headed home next week,” he explained.