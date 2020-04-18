Drake took to Instagram on Friday to share a video in which a mother and her teenage daughter perform a perfectly choreographed dance set to his recently released single “Toosie Slide”.

In the TikTok video, the duo perform a flawlessly executed “Toosie Slide”, in which Drizzy advises listeners “right foot up, left foot slide, left foot up, right foot slide, basically I’m sayin’ either way we ’bout to slide.”

The clip ends with the mother busting out a smooth-as-silk moonwalk that left Drake impressed.

“Nah sorry but pls watch her mom snap at the end you know those moments when you wonder what your parents were really on back in the day 👌🏽😂🤣,” he wrote in the caption.

Some of Drake’s celebrity fans chimed in with comments, including Chris Brown, who wrote, “SHE F**KING WON – OMFG😳😳😳😳😳😳”

Lebron James also responded, leaving an all-emoji comment: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💃🏽,” while Jamie Foxx wrote, “Incredible 😂😂😂.”

Meanwhile, celebrities have also shown off their skills at the viral dance move. Check out Justin Bieber doing the Toosie Slide: