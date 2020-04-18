Nurse Who Sang Song About Saving Lives For ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges Recovering From Coronavirus

Viewers of the U.K.’s “Britain’s Got Talent” will see the audition of London nurse Beth Porch, who performed for the judges back in January and will be featured in the episode airing Saturday, April 18.

London has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, and Porch had been working at Great Ormond Street Hospital when she was diagnosed positive herself.

She took to social media to let her followers know that her audition will be broadcast tonight, and that she is “nearly fully recovered.”

Porch, 25, spoke with The Sun about her “BGT” experience and what viewers can expect, with the newspaper noting that she performed an original song, “You Taught Me What Love Is”, inspired by her work in the cancer ward of the children’s hospital.

“Obviously it’s very emotionally demanding work,” she explained. “This song was just a way for me to process my feelings at what was a difficult time.”

Speaking of her performance on the show, Porch said, “I might have done quite well with the judges and got a few people on their feet, but honestly there are some two-year-olds who will cry their eyes out as soon as I start singing.”

She added: “So yeah, it’s honestly harder to impress them than Simon!”