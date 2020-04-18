Ricky Gervais Won’t Be Reviving ‘The Office’ Because ‘David Brent At 60 Is Too Sad’

Ricky Gervais reprised his iconic boss from “The Office” in the 2016 mockumentary “David Brent: Life on the Road”, but fans shouldn’t expect to ever see the former manager of the Wernam Hogg Paper Merchants’ Slough branch ever again.

In an interview with The Sun‘s TV Mag, Gervais, 58, explained why he thinks it would be a bad idea to revisit the character again.

“I don’t think I’ll ever bring back the old favourites,” he said. “People think they want more, but they don’t. They just want the feeling they had when they saw it for the first time. David Brent at 60 is too sad.”

Meanwhile, Gervais has another project to promote, the upcoming second season of his Netflix comedy “After Life”, in which he plays a man mourning the death of his beloved wife.

Gervais has created and starred in other series since “The Office”, including “Extras” and “Derek”, both of which ended after two seasons. “After Life”, he said, may buck that trend.

“For the first time ever, I’ve wanted to do a third season of something. [‘After Life’] is my favourite ensemble I’ve ever done,” he said.

“It’s the richest world I’ve created, it’s not just a comedy about being in an office or an extra,” he added. “So I’ve started thinking about it, but we have to see how season two goes down. If people say: ‘This is the worst show’ then I won’t do one. It has to be a wanted encore from Netflix and the public for me to do it.”

The second season of “After Life” premieres April 24.