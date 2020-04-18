Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Supply Over 10 Million Meals During Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are doing what they can to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL player and supermodel teamed up with Wheels Up to donated over 10 million meals to Feeding America.

“Happy to support those in need and we all must continue to support each other,” Brady, 42, wrote on his Instagram.

Bündchen, 39, added on her page, “I’ve been researching ways I can help during this time. Now more than ever, we need to have solidarity and empathy.”

She continued to speak about the other ways she is donating, “I wanted to share some organizations that I am donating to in case anyone would like to support them too. In Brazil, in addition to supporting the Santa Casa de Misericórdia hospital in Porto Alegre, I am creating a special fund, called Luz Alliance, in partnership with the @brazilfound, to help children, the elderly and the most vulnerable families, through the donation of food and hygiene kits.”

“In the United States, we partnered with @wheelsup8760 and @feedingamerica on their @mealsup initiative and donated to food banks in both Tampa @feedingtampabay and Boston @gr8bosfoodbank,” Bündchen concluded.

The power couple also donated 750,000 meals to a food bank in Tampa Bay after it was announced Brady was making the move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The donated the same amount as well to the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Feeding America thanked Brady on Twitter for his support, “Such an amazing gift! Thank you, Tom, for helping us get much-needed meals to our neighbours during this uncertain time.”