Niall Horan Makes $100,000 Euro Donation To Irish Charity That Assists The Elderly During Coronavirus Pandemic

Niall Horan is doing his part to help out the elderly in his native Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old singer donated $100,000 Euro (approximately $150,000 Canadian) to the Irish charity Alone, which assists older Irish citizens during this challenging time.

“Through interactions with the Irish government and HSE about critical and immediate support that Ireland needed, I found out that Alone was a charity doing fantastic work looking after older people all over the country,” he said in a statement.

“With greater support, they will be able to reach so many more, always a priority but especially during this unprecedented crisis,” the One Direction star added. “It’s a real pleasure to help such a great cause.”

Horan is the latest in a growing list of celebrities who are donating to charities during this unprecedented time, joining the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Rachael Ray, Ryan Seacrest, Reese Withersoon and others.