Dystopian Trailer For ‘Brave New World’ Is Now Here

In a world where everything is falling apart, what not head to a “Brave New World”?

The trailer for the dystopian fiction show based on the best-selling novel by the same name is here and will provide the perfect escape from all your worries.

Set around the year 2540, New London is an advanced society that achieved a delicate equilibrium. They have rid of themselves of pain by eliminating marriage, the traditional family unit, money and childbirth.

The story follows Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) who are raised in New London but things change when they bring back John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich) to their peaceful community.

There is no release date yet for “Brave New World” but will be available on the Peacock streaming platform which becomes accessible in July.