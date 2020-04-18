Ellen Pompeo Shades TV MDs Like Dr. Oz & Dr. Phil For ‘Selfish, Stupid’ Coronavirus Comments: ‘Out Of Touch Old Fools’

She may just play a doctor on television, but “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo has no patience for TV MDs such Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil making ridiculous statements about COVID-19 for the far-right viewers of Fox News.

Both TV hosts generated controversy and backlash this week due to statements they made on President Donald Trump’s favourite cable news outlet.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was slammed on social media after telling host Sean Hannity that reopening schools is “a very appetizing opportunity” that “may only cost us two to three per cent, in terms of total mortality.” Following the interview, hashtags such as #DrOzIsADisgrace and #DrOzGenocideForKids began trending.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phil McGraw appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show to compare the number of COVID-19 deaths to the causes of other fatalities in America, spewing out statistics that can generously be described as utter nonsense.

“The fact of the matter is — 450,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools,” he claimed. “But we don’t shut the country down for that. But we’re doing it for this?”

While he was right on the money about the number of cigarette-related deaths, his other numbers were way off; In 2016, in America there were less than 38,000 fatalities from vehicle accidents, while only about 3,500 drowned in swimming pools — making his so-called statistics off by, respectively, 412,000 and 356,000.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo is among the many ticked-off citizens to blast the TV doctors, and she took to social media on Saturday to give them a piece of her mind.

In a scorched-earth tweet, Pompeo slammed “the old white guy tv docs who say stupid selfish s**t,” telling them to “walk that s**t [right] back .to your lazy boys and sit your stupid a**es down in your living rooms on your golf courses where you live… tired out of touch old fools don’t get me started today.

Also the old white guy tv docs who say stupid selfish shit should yes …walk that shit riht back .to your lazy boys and sit your stupid asses down in your living rooms on your golf courses where you live..tired out of touch old fools don’t get me started today — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

She also called out the doctors for “defying” the Hippocratic Oath by “making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally…”

Also to those out of touch tv docs which I’m sure they would call me lol…you took an oath so so many years ago to do no harm… making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally….is defying that oath — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

Pompeo also retweeted a post from comedian W. Kamau Bell, joking, “Until you start behaving like real doctors Imma call you by your first names.”

Pompeo called them out for being “so busy in their dressing rooms getting their faces powdered and worrying about their ratings [that] they have not idea what doctors and healthcare professionals on the front lines actually do or they just don’t care.”