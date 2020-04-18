Maren Morris Performs For First Time Since Becoming A Mom On ‘One World: Together At Home’

Less than a month after welcoming her son, Hayes, into the world, Maren Morris was back to performing and all for a good cause.

The country singer took part in Global Citizen and WHO’s “One World: Together At Home” special concert event to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Morris and Hozier teamed up from their own homes, where they virtually performed “The Bones”.

“Very honoured and excited to be making a little appearance this weekend,” Morris had teased earlier in the week.

“One World: Together At Home” celebrates and supports the brave healthcare workers on the frontlines and includes a star-studded lineup.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” includes performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

Morris performed as part of the pre-show live coverage that started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18.

In addition to the livestream on etcanada.com, Corus Entertainment will also broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” concert on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.