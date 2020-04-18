Liam Payne And Niall Horan Perform On ‘One World: Together At Home’, In Separate Solos

The “One World: At Home Together” special has no shortage of talent, including former One Direction bandmates Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

Both Payne and Horan performed, although not together, and wowed fans with their solo songs.

Before singing “Black & White”, Horan, 26, thanked healthcare workers: “Thank you so much to anyone out there working in an essential service, whether it be a doctor, a nurse, a grocery store worker, teacher, anyone working in an essential service. ‘You are doing an unbelievable job and we thank you for your service so much. You were already doing a great job anyway but you’ve really stepped up to the plate on another level. Thank you so much.”

Payne, 26, sang his new song “Midnight” but told everyone at home, “It’s a pretty dark time for us at the moment. For my personal benefit, I’ve been trying to think of the positives. I really feel, at the moment we’re all being brought a lot closer together by this solidarity that we have to feel right now.”

The “One World: Together At Home” livestreamed pre-show also includes performances from Maren Morris, Kesha, The Killers and more.

The pre-show live coverage started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18. Corus Entertainment will also air the “One World: Together At Home” live concert show on Global, ABC Spark, and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.