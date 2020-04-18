Charlie Puth Goes Viral After Not Making His Bed Before Going Live On ‘One World: Together At Home’

Charlie Puth’s choice of song for “One World: Together At Home” on Saturday afternoon was on point, singing “See You Again” with his angelic voice, but one thing stood out to viewers in the background – his unmade bed.

Twitter went wild with comments on the singer’s messy bedroom, with many able to relate to Puth’s surroundings.

One commenter wrote: “Charlie Puth couldn’t be bothered to make his bed before his performance and that’s the most relatable content I’ve seen from a celeb during this quarantine. #TogetherAtHome.”

Charlie Puth couldn’t be bothered to make his bed before his performance and that’s the most relatable content I’ve seen yet from a celeb during this quarantine. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/vnRMlpc5q5 — 🤷🏼‍♀️ L 🌵 (@minorlydiddled) April 18, 2020

While another tweeted: “Charlie Puth’s unmade bed gives me life. #globalcitizen #togetherathome.”

Charlie Puth couldn’t make his bed before going on live in front of the entire world?😭💀 pic.twitter.com/kNasVp6Zf5 — kenna (@shakeurkittyy) April 18, 2020

And some viewers just didn’t notice, since his vocals were so inspiring:

CHARLIE PUTH SINGING SEE YOU AGAIN… HE SOUNDS SO BEAUTIFUL. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/dZuy2mesg5 — || 𝗦 || CEO of Louis' smile (@lwt28infinity) April 18, 2020

Puth took part in Global Citizen and WHO’s “One World: Together At Home” special concert event to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“One World: Together At Home” celebrates and supports the brave healthcare workers on the frontlines and includes a star-studded lineup.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” includes performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

Puth performed as part of the pre-show live coverage that started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18.

In addition to the livestream on etcanada.com, Corus Entertainment will also broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” concert on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.