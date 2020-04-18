Nina Dobrev Washes Her Groceries In Hilarious Video With The Help Of A Mystery Man

Nina Dobrev is putting a spin on the washing videos going around.

The “Vampire Diaries” star didn’t post a handwashing video, but a clip of her washing her groceries after a trip to the store with some extra help.

Standing at the sink with her arms behind her back, it is clear a man’s arms are being substituted for Dobrev’s in the post she captioned, “Wash your groceries. You can never be too cautious. Don’t just wash your hands, wash the groceries when you come back from the store. Some reports say that COVID can live on plastic, cardboard and produce for multiple days. I take extra measures to make sure I’m staying safe at home. Hope you are too!”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Very Nearly Guest-Starred On ‘The Vampire Diaries’, Nina Dobrev Reveals

“I know that everyone’s been talking about washing your hands, and that’s super important, but it’s also important to wash your groceries when coming back from the store,” she told her fans.

“Usually I like to wash before I drink it, but sometimes you break the rules,” she added laughing as the mystery man tried to get her to drink from a bottle.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Celebrates Her Birthday With Cute Video After Asking Her Fans To Donate To Australian Bushfires

She never reveals who the man is, but according to People the tattoo matches one that Olympian Shaun White has. Dobrev and White were linked last month after they were spotted riding bikes together in Los Angeles.