Dwayne Johnson Credits Quarantine On Having A ‘Very Positive Effect’ On His Marriage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is looking at the silver lining of self-isolation.

The actor answered a question from a fan who inquired what “the effect the quarantine” has on his marriage to wife Lauren Hashian.

“We are doing our best during these stressful times. We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who married Hashian in a surprise wedding in August, admitted that they do “get snippy” with each other but overall “the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage.”

“Be even better listeners. Even better communicators. Recognize that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain & emotional EQ capacity as we usually are,” he added.

Johnson even provided advice on what to do when things get tough.

“Grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full 💯 conviction, ‘baby, you’re not wrong….you’re just not used to being right’ and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off,” he teased. “Then sip some @teremana later that night and make some more babies.”

The couple is parents to their daughters Jasmine Lia, 4, and Tiana Gia, 2.