Ben Platt Performs Emotional Rendition Of The Beatles’ ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ For ‘One World: Together At Home’ 

Ben Platt treated fans to a very special performance as part of the pre-show live coverage for “One World: Together At Home”.

“The Politician” star sat down at his piano to deliver a stripped-back rendition of The Beatles’ classic hit, “I Want To Hold Your Hand”.

The former “Dear Evan Hansen” star said: “I’m so grateful to be here among all of these fantastic artists to share some music when we all need it.”

Before starting to sing, the Broadway performer explained the reason why the song is particularly poignant to him at this present moment in time.

Platt continued: “I’m gonna sing two songs for you: The first is a cover of a song that I hope that many of you will know. It’s something that we can all relate to right now, especially those of us like me whose love language is physical affection. I’m missing that right now.”

What a gift and a light you are to this planet, Ben Platt ❤️ https://t.co/tL2f5cbuWK — Jade ✨ (@JadeM_95) April 18, 2020

“One World: Together At Home” celebrates and supports the brave healthcare workers who are on the frontlines during the fight against the coronavirus.

The star-studded lineup includes performances by Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Michael Buble, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Platt performed as part of the pre-show live coverage that started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18.

In addition to the livestream on etcanada.com, Corus Entertainment will also broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” concert show on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.