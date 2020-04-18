Adam Lambert Changes Lyrics Of ‘Superpower’ For COVID-19

Adam Lambert is reminding people that we all have “superpowers” as global citizens who can come together as one to beat COVID-19.
During the live pre-show for “One World: Together At Home”, the former “American Idol” runner-up changed the lyrics of his song “Superpower” in order to take a stand against the new coronavirus which has been rapidly spreading across the globe.
“All the witches and the COVID better get out of my way,” sang Lambert, sending a show of strength to fans.
Earlier in the week, the singer tweeted support for the brave people on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus.
Lambert said: “Healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis need more support than ever!! Join me, a TON of amazing friends and artists for ‘One World: #TogetherAtHome’.”
Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” includes performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.
Lambert performed as part of the pre-show live coverage that started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18.
In addition to the livestream on etcanada.com, Corus Entertainment will also broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” concert on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.