Adam Lambert Changes Lyrics Of ‘Superpower’ For COVID-19

Adam Lambert is reminding people that we all have “superpowers” as global citizens who can come together as one to beat COVID-19.

During the live pre-show for “One World: Together At Home”, the former “American Idol” runner-up changed the lyrics of his song “Superpower” in order to take a stand against the new coronavirus which has been rapidly spreading across the globe.

“All the witches and the COVID better get out of my way,” sang Lambert, sending a show of strength to fans.

@adamlambert:“All of the witches and the COVID better get out my way.” Amazing performance. I love him so much.♥️♥️♥️ #superpower #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/hf40xnnf7x — Lucy (@_glcl_) April 18, 2020

Earlier in the week, the singer tweeted support for the brave people on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus.

Lambert said: “Healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis need more support than ever!! Join me, a TON of amazing friends and artists for ‘One World: #TogetherAtHome’.”

