Meghan Markle To Talk About ‘Elephant’ On Monday’s ‘Good Morning America’

Meghan Markle will make her return to TV on Monday–sort of.

“Good Morning America” teased a clip of stating, “On GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary ‘Elephant’ she narrated.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reconnects With Women Of Hubb Community Kitchen In U.K. Via Video Chat

ET Canada understands that Meghan will not be giving a live interview but instead the programme will be showing clips from the making of the documentary with the former actress that were recorded a long time ago.

Meghan narrated the Disney+ documentary “Elephant” in return for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

Disney

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Volunteer To Deliver Meals In L.A. Amid Coronavirus Crisis

She recorded her part last fall in London before she and Prince Harry flew out to Vancouver Island with Archie.

The couple has since moved to Los Angeles where they are looking for a new home but none of that was touched on in the pre-recorded interview.

Meghan’s “Elephant” spot will appear on Monday’s “Good Morning America” hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.