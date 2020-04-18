Kesha Performs Powerful Rendition Of ‘Praying’ For ‘One World: Together At Home’

Kesha showed the world the true range of her incredible vocal talents during the live pre-show for “One World: Together At Home”.

The “TiK ToK” singer was joined by a physically distanced guitar-player as she belted out an acoustic rendition of her 2017 ballad, “Praying”.

“It’s Kesha from quarantine day 500. I miss my fans so much”, she said, sitting in front of her fireplace. “I know that there’s so many people working and not sleeping and sacrificing so much to help figure this out for everyone and I just think the vulnerability of us all as human beings right now is really showing a really beautiful side to humanity.”

After thanking frontline workers, Kesha added: “I’m going to do the main thing I know how to do, which is play some music and hopefully this will just brighten your day, maybe just a little bit. That’s my goal.”

Wearing a t-shirt with the image of a globe pictured across the front, the 33-year-old hitmaker appeared visibly emotional as she belted out the powerful song.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter praised Kesha for flawlessly hitting the difficult high notes.

kesha did the praying high note just like the in the mv #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/saza4aYjFS — arc@ metade cavalo (@redoutnow) April 18, 2020

Wow! Kesha served some vocals while performing “Praying” for #TogetherAtHome! She did a HiGHHHH note! pic.twitter.com/UKIsCva0H7 — Team Kesha (@KeshaReddit) April 18, 2020

SHE DID THE HIGH NOTE KESHA DID THE HIGH NOTE ON PRAYING IM WHEEZZING #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Q66KbFPIom — Tayvoodoo (fan account) (@gaylorshift1989) April 18, 2020

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” includes performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

Kesha performed as part of the pre-show live coverage that started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18.

In addition to the livestream on etcanada.com, Corus Entertainment will also broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” concert on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.