Brad Paisley Surprises Teachers On A Zoom Call

Surprise! Brad Paisley dropped into a Zoom chat of teachers in Mississippi on Thursday to cheer up their day.

Third-grade teacher Ashlyn Williamson sent Paisley an invitation to join their call after seeing he did it elsewhere, but didn’t think he would respond.

“Never in a million years did I think Brad Paisley would actually jump on,” Williamson told Nashville’s Tennessean.



As Paisley joined the group, he was wearing a “Star Wars” Mandalorian helmet which hid who he was. Apparently, many of the teachers on the call screamed as he took the helmet off to reveal himself.

The country singer also had a message for students missing their graduation due to COVID-19, “If you don’t like this, then go be somebody that can fix this kind of thing someday. Go figure out what needs done and channel this. Become what you want to be. It’s not fair, I hate it, go out there and make a difference.”

Paisley and wife Kimberly are isolating in Nashville where they have been sending out free deliveries from their free grocery store to those who need it most.