Michael Buble Sings Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’ For ‘One World: Together At Home’

Michael Buble One World: Together At Home

Michael Bublé left fans “swooning” with his cover of The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” during the “One World: Together at Home” live pre-show.

Ahead of the performance, the Grammy-winner urged fans to support frontline workers in the battle against the coronavirus.

Join me and @GlblCtzn starting at 11 a.m. PT for One World: #TogetherAtHome! This will be a historic moment of unity to support #COVID19 healthcare workers. Check out how you can tune in: https://t.co/bc4rNOqYXt pic.twitter.com/SFLsgTzpad — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) April 18, 2020

Buble belted out a cover of the 1966 hit from the comfort of his home.

Pra quem perdeu, assistam meu amor @MichaelBuble 🥰❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/kMPsYSbc7a — Participante do Rebanho (@_MaaariLopes) April 18, 2020

Fans took to Twitter afterwards to commend the pitch-perfect performance:

Took this screengrab from #TogetherAtHome and I'm pretty sure Michael Bublé is about to kick my ass. 😱 pic.twitter.com/7hAasI46nP — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) April 18, 2020

Michael Bublé’s singing and speaking for us just so breathtaking. I’m swooning #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/WbU6vq8tSa — j (@xoxoJahkeem) April 18, 2020

OMG NOOOO @MichaelBuble is not singing God Only Knows this song is so sad #TogetherAtHome #SaturdayMotivationApr20 pic.twitter.com/fqJsC3cWjV — Stay Home… Stay Safe (@PatrickBurgoon) April 18, 2020

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” includes performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

Buble performed as part of the pre-show live coverage that started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18.

In addition to the livestream on etcanada.com, Corus Entertainment will also broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” concert on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.