Michael Buble Sings Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’ For ‘One World: Together At Home’

Michael Bublé left fans “swooning” with his cover of The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” during the “One World: Together at Home” live pre-show.
Ahead of the performance, the Grammy-winner urged fans to support frontline workers in the battle against the coronavirus.
Buble belted out a cover of the 1966 hit from the comfort of his home.
Fans took to Twitter afterwards to commend the pitch-perfect performance:
Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” includes performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.
Buble performed as part of the pre-show live coverage that started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18.
In addition to the livestream on etcanada.com, Corus Entertainment will also broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” concert on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.