Rachel McAdams Calls Her Son A ‘Welcome Distraction’ During Quarantine, ‘He’s So Entertaining’

Rachel McAdams is gushing over her son during quarantine.

The “Notebook” actress said that her son, 2, was a “very welcome distraction” while she was on the “Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon” on Thursday.

“That’s pretty much what I do… all the time,” McAdams added. “He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

“We live sort of out in the country, a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals,” she continued. “We’ve been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day.”

McAdams has rarely mentioned her son since welcoming him with partner Jamie Linden in April 2018.