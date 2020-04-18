‘Too Hot To Handle’ Executive Producers Discuss Setting The Price Points For Kissing, Oral Sex

By Jamie Samhan.

Netflix
“Too Hot To Handle” will be your latest quarantine obsession.

The Netflix no-sex reality show sees contestants compete for a grand prize of $100,000. The catch is, every time they get physical, it costs them money. A kiss costs $3,000, oral sex costs costs $6,000, and sexual intercourse costs $20,000.

Speaking to TheWrap, the show’s executive producers, Viki Kolar and Jonno Richards, revealed the conversations behind setting those price points.

“There were these sort of long discussions to work out what was the right amount to be a penalty when they got it, but people could still work with that,” Richards said. “It wasn’t like there was a bar tab up on the wall saying, ‘this is what x costs, this is what y costs.’”

“We wanted to make it acceptable to break the rules so that we would have a show, but we also didn’t want to be too much about the money … We felt that $20,000 for sex was big enough, but it was those middle ground things that were a big debate. We eventually settled on $6,000 [for oral sex], but I think that was a bit cheap, as well,” Kolar added.

“It was an ongoing discussion, lots of debate,” Richards said. “Conversations you never thought you’d be having.”

