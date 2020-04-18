Khloé Kardashian Has Been Paying Elderly Customers’ Grocery Tabs

Khloé Kardashian gave back to her community amid the coronavirus this past week.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has been appearing at different supermarkets throughout the week to pay for elderly customers’ groceries, TMZ confirmed.

Khloé headed to a variety of Trader Joe’s and Ralphs supermarkets when they would open early for the elderly and pay for their tabs.

She also bought over 200 gift cards for grocery store workers.

The mom-of-one recently celebrated her daughter, True’s, 2nd birthday. The rest of the Kardashian family was in quarantine but that didn’t stop Khloé from celebrating with a “Trolls” themed bash.