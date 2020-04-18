Annie Lennox And Daughter Lola Share Special Duet For ‘One World: Together At Home’

Annie and Lola Lennox One World: Together At Home

Annie and Lola Lennox put on an “angelic” performance during the live pre-show for “One World: Together At Home”.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up for a very special rendition of The Eurythmics’ classic hit “There Must be an Angel”.

RELATED: Annie Lennox Drops New Track ‘Requiem For A Private War’, First New Music In 8 Years

Annie took to Twitter ahead of the show to reveal that she was “honoured” to be performing alongside her daughter.

I am honoured to be in the Global Citizen’s #OneWorldTogtherAtHome show tonight. Tune in at 7 PM EST to watch me singing. This special is streaming across digital platforms in support of the World Health Organisation and all those impacted by Covid19. @WHO @GlblCtzn @AnnieLennox pic.twitter.com/IK3XpmpzNs — Lola Lennox (@lola_lennox) April 18, 2020

While Annie, 65, is a veteran of the music world, 29-year-old Lola is a rising star.

Judging by the reaction from fans, this won’t be the last that people see of her:

Annie Lennox and her daughter Lola Lennox…. wow. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree there…. Incredible vocals. @GlblCtzn #OneWorldTogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/dncI0IdgBk — Erskine Childers (@erskinechilders) April 18, 2020

RELATED: Annie Lennox’s Daughter, Tali Lennox, Recalls Losing Her Boyfriend During A Kayaking Accident: ‘It’s Completely Bizarre To Me’

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” includes performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

The duo performed as part of the pre-show live coverage that started at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 18.

RELATED: Adam Lambert Drops Funky New Single ‘Roses’, Announces New Album

In addition to the livestream on etcanada.com, Corus Entertainment will also broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” concert on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic in Canada on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

RELATED: Radio Station Mistakes Annie Lennox As A New Artist, Says She Has ‘Potential’